Beefeaters British Grille & Ale House

The best thing this side of the pond

Open at 11am daily

Reservations welcomed (Indoors only)! Please call 920-730-8300

Opened in 2007, a British themed restaurant serving up classic pub dishes with our own twist, as well as American favorites. Try the Fish -n- Chips or Shepherd's Pie…or enjoy our steaks, seafood, burgers, and sandwiches.

Sit back and relax in our beautiful outdoor patio, enjoy a cozy dinner for two by our fireplace, or have a good time with some friends and a pint in our beautiful pub.

Beefeaters is a perfect place for a romantic night for two, a business lunch, family night, or just about any reason you have to go out.

***Please note that we do not allow reservations or pets on the patio.***

NOW HIRING! We are hiring serving staff, host staff, line cooks, shift managers, and bartenders!